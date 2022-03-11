Millennium Management LLC Purchases 79,405 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,405 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of American Superconductor worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 93.3% during the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

