Millennium Management LLC Purchases 85,411 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after buying an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.