Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units by 767.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 173,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 153,580 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

