Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Precision BioSciences worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $247.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

