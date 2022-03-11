Millennium Management LLC Sells 111,490 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,490 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.14% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.52 million, a PE ratio of 240.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

