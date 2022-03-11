Millennium Management LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRKU. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

