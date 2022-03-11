Millennium Management LLC Sells 153,637 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.25% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CNCE opened at $2.85 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.