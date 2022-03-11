Millennium Management LLC Sells 153,637 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.25% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
CNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.