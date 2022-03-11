Millennium Management LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

