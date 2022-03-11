Millennium Management LLC Sells 34,370 Shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigCapital4 by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

