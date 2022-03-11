Millennium Management LLC Sells 402,762 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402,762 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of UMH Properties worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $24.62 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

