Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,113 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,113 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

