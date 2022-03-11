Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,309 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Immunocore worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

