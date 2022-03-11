MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 1.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,321. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.38.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.