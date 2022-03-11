MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,463 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,065,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

