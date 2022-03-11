MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,263. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

