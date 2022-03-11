MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 4.72% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NETL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

