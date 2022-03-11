MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

