MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 10.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 19,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 513,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

