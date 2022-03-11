Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $7.64 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $5,264.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00232208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00184829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,571,965,120 coins and its circulating supply is 5,366,755,553 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

