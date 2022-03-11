Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to report ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.86) and the highest is ($2.67). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,102,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

