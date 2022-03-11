Mirror Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $384.54 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 73% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $157.67 million and $384.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00005228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

