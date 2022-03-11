Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $335,592.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $37.91 or 0.00097478 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $42.60 million and approximately $335,592.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.98 or 0.06600867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.08 or 1.00104424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

