Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $374.40 or 0.00962229 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $426,989.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 15,304 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

