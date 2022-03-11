Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.34 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $44.34 million and approximately $601,183.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00051722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.98 or 0.06600867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.08 or 1.00104424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

