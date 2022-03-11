Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 4,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens cut their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

