Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.53. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 4,498 shares changing hands.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $65,866,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

