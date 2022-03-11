Mithril Price Down 5.2% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and $4.33 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00222725 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

