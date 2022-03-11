Mizuho Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.43.
Oatly Group stock opened at 5.37 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 5.09 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.