Mizuho Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.43.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.37 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 5.09 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

