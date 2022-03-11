Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 27997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Momo by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Momo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

