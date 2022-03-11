Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 27997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.
About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
