monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.81

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.81 and last traded at $121.97, with a volume of 27853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.35.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.58.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,137,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

