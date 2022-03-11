MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $871,179.86 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $871,179.86 and approximately $214.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,368,084 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.