MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $316.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $320.63, with a volume of 30,517 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $277,934,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.38.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

