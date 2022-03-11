Monument Capital Management Has $4.26 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

