Monument Capital Management Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.90. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

