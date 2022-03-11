Monument Capital Management Sells 1,130 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $142.83. 74,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.