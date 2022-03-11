Monument Capital Management Sells 1,994 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

