Monument Capital Management Sells 3,759 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $134.48 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $140.25. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

