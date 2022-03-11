Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

NYSE MCO opened at $314.00 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

