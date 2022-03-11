Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.25. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.12 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

