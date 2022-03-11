Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Hits $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00271011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

