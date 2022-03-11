Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON MOON opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.74. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of £730.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88.
In other Moonpig Group news, insider Niall Wass purchased 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,481.13).
