Moonriver Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $161.99 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $49.16 or 0.00126859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,282,003 coins and its circulating supply is 3,295,158 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.