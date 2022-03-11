MoonTools 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00024025 BTC on exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $258,291.64 and approximately $71.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.00 or 0.06586682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.72 or 1.00032364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041867 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.