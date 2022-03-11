Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
