Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Clover Health Investments worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

