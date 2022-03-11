Morgan Stanley Cuts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €24.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $11.88. 492,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
