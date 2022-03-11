Morgan Stanley Cuts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €24.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $11.88. 492,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

