Morgan Stanley Downgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Equal Weight

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,700 ($35.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

