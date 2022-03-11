Morgan Stanley Has $12.45 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 137,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 243,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

