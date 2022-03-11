Morgan Stanley Has $12.97 Million Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.