Morgan Stanley Lowers Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target to CHF 1,461

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.00.

Shares of PGPHF traded down $90.55 on Friday, hitting $1,150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,394.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,590.16.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

